Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Richards GrainCorp Limited-Chairman&Non-Executive Director



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of GrainCorp Limited. I am Peter Richards, Chairman of the Board, and I thank you for joining us today. Also in the room and members of our executive and senior leadership teams, our Investor Relations Manager, Dan Jones; Eliza Penny from PricewaterhouseCoopers, our external Auditor; and representatives from Link Market Services our share registry provider.



Turning to the agenda for the meeting, I will deliver the Chairman's report, and then Robert will present a report on FY23, an update on our strategic priorities and initiatives and the outlook for the current financial year. We'll then proceed to consider the resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting. I will outline the voting arrangements ahead of that section and there will be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions during the formal business items as they relate to the resolution being considered.



Now moving to my address. I've just realize that my address here is double