Feb 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Salvator Tiano - BofA Securities - Analyst



And then this last session of our two-day conference. We are with Green Plains CEO, Todd Becker. Thank you very much for coming again.



Todd Becker - Green Plains Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities - AnalystAnd I guess we can go straight into the question-and-answer session, and I want to start with the near-term stuff. And especially you reported almost a month ago, I believe three or four weeks. What are we seeing with regard to ethanol margin, ethanol prices so far?- Green Plains Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorYeah. In typical fashion of the US ethanol industry, when we have a good thing, it relates to reverse itself quickly for a while and then we'll get it back good again. So I think we're in the middle of the winter doldrums and building stocks, building inventory, is getting ready for summer driving