Sep 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Estienne de Klerk

Growthpoint Properties Limited - CEO of South Africa & Director

* Lauren Turner

Growthpoint Properties Limited - Head of IR

* Leon Norbert Sasse

Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Nicolas Lyle

STANLIB Ltd. - Analyst & Portfolio Manager

* Ian Cruickshanks;Institute of Race Relations;Chief Economist

* Michael Green

Growthpoint Properties Australia - CIO



All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and Estienne and Norbert, too. Can we get going now? It's -- this is the Growthpoint Properties, the presentation on their annual results year ended 30th of June. A company that's well known, been listed on the JSE since 1987, has a ZAR 139 billion worth of