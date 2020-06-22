Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Mahir Humdulay;Absa Capital;Analyst -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Growthpoint team for the FY '20 pre-close update. Before we proceed into the Q&A, I'd like to hand over to Norbert Sasse, Group CEO of Growthpoint, to provide us with a brief introduction and some commentary on the update that was released earlier this morning. Thank you, Norbert.



Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Mahir, and good afternoon, everybody. I'm going to take the document as read. I think it was circulated and posted on the website earlier today. So I don't intend going through the document in any amount of detail. Certainly, if you've got any questions around specifics in the