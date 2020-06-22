Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Growthpoint FY '20 Pre-close Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mahir Humdulay. Please go ahead, sir.
Mahir Humdulay;Absa Capital;Analyst -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Growthpoint team for the FY '20 pre-close update. Before we proceed into the Q&A, I'd like to hand over to Norbert Sasse, Group CEO of Growthpoint, to provide us with a brief introduction and some commentary on the update that was released earlier this morning. Thank you, Norbert.
Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Director
Thank you, Mahir, and good afternoon, everybody. I'm going to take the document as read. I think it was circulated and posted on the website earlier today. So I don't intend going through the document in any amount of detail. Certainly, if you've got any questions around specifics in the
Nine Months 2020 Growthpoint Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...