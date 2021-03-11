Mar 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the interim results presentation for Growthpoint Properties for the 6 months ended December 31, 2020. I'm happy to announce that we've got pretty much the full Growthpoint ExCo here in this meeting room here today. So we brought in all the reinforcements that we need. If there are any difficult questions, hopefully, we'll be able to get the appropriate answers for you.



Just on that score regarding questions, I know there's a facility to send questions, and we will deal with questions after the presentation, if that's okay. We'll go through the presentation and then deal with questions after.



Just to advise as well that here in Johannesburg and in the Sandton area in particular, we are experiencing load shedding. We are meant to be load shed here at the Sandton office. We do have, obviously, backup generators, et cetera, and we hope that we won't have any interruptions. But should there be any interruptions, please be patient with us. We would