Q3 2021 Growthpoint Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Nazeem Samsodien - Investec - Analyst



So good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Growthpoint investor update for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. Growthpoint published a detailed operational update earlier today on SENS, and this call is primarily geared to the interactive Q&A session.



But before we get there, we'll kick off with a brief introduction by the Group CEO, Norbert Sasse; followed by the SA CEO, Estienne de Klerk.



Just some housekeeping issues before we begin. Please remain on mute as you enter, and ensure your video is off. You're all welcome to post questions in the chat box. Raise your hand function to ask questions directly, unless you're going to hear me the entire time. Or email me, and I will run through these questions during the Q&A session.



Thanks again to the Growthpoint team for giving us this opportunity to host, and over to you, Norbert.



Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO



All right. Thank you very much for the introduction, Nazeem, and good afternoon, everybody.