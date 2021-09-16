Sep 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



All right, so good morning everybody and welcome to the Growthpoint Properties Annual Results Presentation for the Year Ended 30 June 2021. Before we start, I'd like to just take 1 minute to pay tribute in memory of Sam Hackner, who passed away last month. Sam was a former Chairman of Growthpoint Properties and chaired the Board between 2003 and 2008.



Sam actually had quite a big influence in my own personal early career development and was instrumental in me leaving the corporate finance world and joining the property industry and at the same time, he was a mentor to both myself and Estienne as well as many other of our senior executives in our property and asset management teams in Growthpoint and our thoughts are with his family.



So moving into the main part of the presentation and just looking at the agenda. I'll start off dealing with items 1 to 4. Estienne will deal with items 5, 6, and 7 and then I'll return to do the conclusion and we'll leave the questions till the end. I think given this