Mar 17, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



And it's 1:30 exactly. So I think without further ado, thank you all very much for being here today. It is a little bit of deja vu almost. It's exactly 2 years almost to the day, I think it was the Friday. Today's a Thursday, but 2 years to the day that we were standing here delivering the half year results for the period up to December '19. And that was the Friday. On the Sunday -- we were still saying, okay, we are on track to make our distributions of ZAR 2.18. We were giving forecast, and we were coming in with like literally to the second decimal. And that was -- yes, on the Sunday evening, the President put the country into a state of disaster, and I think it was the Monday or the Tuesday, we went into lockdown level 5. And, man, how the world has changed.



So it's been a very rocky ride over the last sort of 2 years. We're feeling a little bit more positive about these results. I think certainly, I think there are some positives to take from it. If nothing else, the fact that you are here in person is