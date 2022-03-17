Mar 17, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
And it's 1:30 exactly. So I think without further ado, thank you all very much for being here today. It is a little bit of deja vu almost. It's exactly 2 years almost to the day, I think it was the Friday. Today's a Thursday, but 2 years to the day that we were standing here delivering the half year results for the period up to December '19. And that was the Friday. On the Sunday -- we were still saying, okay, we are on track to make our distributions of ZAR 2.18. We were giving forecast, and we were coming in with like literally to the second decimal. And that was -- yes, on the Sunday evening, the President put the country into a state of disaster, and I think it was the Monday or the Tuesday, we went into lockdown level 5. And, man, how the world has changed.
So it's been a very rocky ride over the last sort of 2 years. We're feeling a little bit more positive about these results. I think certainly, I think there are some positives to take from it. If nothing else, the fact that you are here in person is
Half Year 2022 Growthpoint Properties Ltd Earnings Call (Cape Town) Transcript
Mar 17, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...