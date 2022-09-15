Sep 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the results presentation for Growthpoint Properties for the financial year-end 30 June, 2022. I was trying to start relatively promptly because we obviously have quite a big audience online as well. And I'm sure everybody -- if their lives are anything like ours, you're living by the hour, by the half hour, by the 45 minutes from one meeting to another. So I'm going to try and keep it on schedule.



And so I'm going to get straight into it. I think as has become customary, I'm going to deal with agenda items 1 to 4. All of you should have a hard copy of the presentation on your chairs. So please refer to that. And if okay with everybody, we'll do questions at the end, we'll be available certainly for a good hour at least afterwards for questions and interaction.



Welcome to some of our management team and some of our directors and former employees as well that are here today. Then Estienne will deal with the agenda items 5, 6 and 7, and then I'll come back to try and conclude and perhaps give