Mar 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



All right. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you very much for attending. Welcome to the Growthpoint Interim Results Presentation for the 6 Months Ended December '22. Welcome to this magnificent venue, and we hope that you'll find whatever we have to say here today interesting.



Just I think as in the past, if I just quickly scroll down the agenda, we're going to touch on the -- on some of our strategic initiatives that we're busy with. We'll review the salient feature of the results. We would touch on the international investments in the South African portfolio, Growthpoint Investment Partners, talk to you some of our balance sheet management, capital management and then try and reach some sort of a conclusion at the end of all of that.



Before I start actually on the strategy, I just want to give a bit of a shout out to David Green and his team who are here today. Many of the Waterfront employees in our midst here today. David is the CEO of the Waterfront. And in all the press, TV and radio