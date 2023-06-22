Jun 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Q&A call with the Growthpoint management team following the release of the investor update for the 9 months ended 31st March 2023. Representing Growthpoint, we have Group CEO, Norbert Sasse; we have SA CEO, Estienne Klerk; Head of Investor Relations, Lauren Turner; Group Treasurer and Financial Director, Gerald Volkel; Head of corporate social responsibility and transformation George (inaudible); Head of Corporate Finance (inaudible). (Operator Instructions).



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) Can I hand back to you for the first question.Yes. Perfect. So let's kick off from my side. I'd like to start discussing the successful refinancing of the Eurobond pleasantly surprised by the new rate given the current environment so well done there to the team. Just can you unpack maybe the -- and how you decided on the repayment given the initial 3 options communicated to the market? And then following on from that, maybe