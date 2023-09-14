Sep 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Apologies, we are starting just a few minutes late. We do have a pretty big online presence as well. So I think we need to get going. I believe there are over 150-odd people online. So thank you all very much for joining us here this morning for the presentation of the annual results of Growthpoint Properties' results for the period to 30 June 2023.



As I think in the past, just running through the agenda very briefly, I'll update you guys on the strategy, look at some of the salient features for the period under review, skim through the financial, some of the high-level financial information, give some update on the offshore investments that we have. And then Estienne will come and talk to you about the South African portfolio, the Growthpoint Investment Partners and touch on the capital management side of things. And then I'll come back to conclude.



I have to say at the outset, again sound like a broken record, but what a tough year. I think for the last sort of 4 or 5 years every year, there are 2