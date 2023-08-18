Q4 2023 Goldplat PLC Operating Results Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Goldplat Plc Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so and these will be available via your Investor Meet company dashboard. But before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll.



And I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Werner Klingenberg. Good morning, sir.



Werner Klingenberg - Goldplat PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, Jake, and good morning to the listeners, and thank you for joining me this morning. As indicated earlier, Jake, I am in the plant this morning. So hopefully, there's not a lot of noise coming out of the background.



I think to start, I think the presentation that I'm going to present, probably some of the listeners and viewers has seen before. But I think I want to specifically try and address this presentation from the perspective of