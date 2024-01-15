Full Year 2023 Goldplat PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 15, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jan 15, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Werner Klingenberg

Goldplat PLC - CEO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Goldplat PLC investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation investors will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself however the company can review all questions submitted today and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so on the Investor meet company platform.



Before we begin I would like to submit the following poll which will just appear on your screens now and I would now like to hand you over to CEO Werner Klingenberg. Werner good afternoon, sir.



Werner Klingenberg Goldplat PLC-CEO



Well good evening, Jake out of South Africa. I must say it's good to be with you again and it's good to talk to investors and potential investors again