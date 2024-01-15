Jan 15, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jan 15, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Werner Klingenberg
Goldplat PLC - CEO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Goldplat PLC investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation investors will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself however the company can review all questions submitted today and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so on the Investor meet company platform.
Before we begin I would like to submit the following poll which will just appear on your screens now and I would now like to hand you over to CEO Werner Klingenberg. Werner good afternoon, sir.
Werner Klingenberg Goldplat PLC-CEO
Well good evening, Jake out of South Africa. I must say it's good to be with you again and it's good to talk to investors and potential investors again
Full Year 2023 Goldplat PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jan 15, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...