May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew White
Great Portland Estates Plc - Development Director
* Marc Wilder
Great Portland Estates Plc - Leasing Director
* Nick Sanderson
Great Portland Estates Plc - Chief Financial & Operating Officer and Director
* Robin Matthews
Great Portland Estates Plc - Investment Director
* Stephen Burrows
Great Portland Estates Plc - Director of Financial Reporting & IR
* Steven R. Mew
Great Portland Estates Plc - Portfolio Director
* Toby Courtauld
Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher Richard Fremantle
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* Maxwell Wilson Nimmo
Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst
* Oliver Carruthers
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Paul J.
Full Year 2021 Great Portland Estates PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...