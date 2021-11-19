Nov 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome to Great Portland's interim results presentation. It's great to see you. Thank you for giving us your time on this Friday morning.



So the run order will be a short presentation, giving you all of the detail around our healthy results that we have published this morning. And we'll follow that up with an opportunity for you to ask us questions, as ever. And to help answer those questions, we will have a good cross-section of the senior team. So I'll be joined by Nick, Steve, Andy, Marc, Robin, Janine. And I'd also like to welcome Dan Nicholson, who joined us as an Executive Director in October, and he also will be joining to help answer any questions we have later.



So I hope you enjoy the presentation. There's lots of detail in there. The full deck will be on our website. So you can see there the material and there are lots of appendices, as ever, with a great deal of details to help understand the story. So without further ado, let's get started and turn our attention,