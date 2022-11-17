Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director



I think we fared very well in the context of a remarkably challenging period with volatile markets, frankly, everywhere, I think our performance has been good. And when you look across the positioning of the group, we're really well set for the next few years. Very strong balance sheet, one of the strongest in the sector, with gearing as low as it is at under 18%. GBP 500 million of liquidity to enable us to deliver on our plans. That gives us great strength. And the plans are really varied and full of opportunity. 1.5 million square feet of refurbishment and redevelopment potential across the existing book, all highly sustainable spaces, all with our customers' aspirations right at the center of our design and our thinking.



And as I say, a market which feels like it's coming back. So London has clearly retained its magnetism to businesses and customers around the world. And talent coming into the city. And that's beginning to, I think, drive lots of demand from prospective customers. And if you look at our leasing, we've just