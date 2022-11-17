Nov 17, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director



Right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us on this rainy day. Maybe you've got here by Crossrail, who knows. If you haven't, you need to try it. It's great. It works very well.



So what we're going to do is give you a brief intro in a second, but I want to start by just reminding you what I said at our finals in May. I talked then about weakening near-term prospects in London's economy and its property markets, but a strengthening conviction in its longer-term attractions and how much has happened since then. But our principal messages to you today remain the same.



Near-term challenges, yes. But as you'll hear, our portfolio positioning and balance sheet strength will enable us to turn them to our advantage. Longer term, London's broad and enduring appeal to both people and businesses will continue to fuel its growth.



So over the next few slides, Nick and I are going to give you the main messages from the results, provide some evidence to support our positive conviction