May 24, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome. Thank you very much for joining us this morning and to hear our results presentation. And as ever, we've got a full deck of slides to take you through some great stories that we want to tell you about. And very nice to see you in this shiny new venue with amazing audio. I can hear myself speaking, which is a rare thing. Welcome.



So let me start by saying at our interims in November, I talked about near-term challenges in our markets, and these are evident in our year-end property valuation. I also talked about our conviction that the fundamental long-term attractions of London and its property markets remain very much intact. Since then, Central London has got busier and busier, and it's pretty much back to its buzzing best. Plus, even the most enthusiastic hybrid working organizations have realized that great offices in great cities have a crucial role to play in the world of work, and workers are returning.



So our message to you today then is a positive one. GPE's positioning is strong.