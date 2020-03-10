Full Year 2019 Galenica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO & Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I cordially welcome you to the telephone conference on Galenica's Result 2019. In the first part, we will present you the highlights and the key figures. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



With that, I hand over to our CEO, Jean-Claude ClÃ©menÃ§on.



Jean-Claude ClÃ©menÃ§on;CEO -



Thank you, Felix. Ladies and gentlemen, in a challenging market environment, Galenica, once again achieved a successful and sustainable development. 2019 was another challenging year, again, characterized by the drug price reduction by the authorities. However, we are continuously working on measures to