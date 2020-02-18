Full Year 2019 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hi, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's fourth quarter and full year 2019. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with a short introduction of the company. GARO develops and manufactures innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation market. We divide our business into 2 business areas, Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations; and Other markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland and our newly established office in the U.K. We have production in 3 sites located in Gnosj