Q2 2020 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Interim Report January to June 2020 Webcast.



Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of GARO's Second Quarter 2020. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. And with me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. Short introduction of the company. GARO was founded in 1939, which means that we have been over 80 years in business. We develop and manufacturing innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets.



We divide our business into two business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations; and Other Markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland and