Q3 2020 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Hi, and welcome to the presentation of GARO's third quarter 2020. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with a short introduction of the company. GARO was founded 1939, which means that we have been over 80 years in business. We develop and produce innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations; and Other markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland and in the U.K. We have production on 4 sites: 2 in GnosjÃ¶ in Sweden, where we also have our head office; 1 in VÃ¤rnamo in Sweden; and the fourth site in Szczecin in Poland. And we are approximately 400 employees in the group.



Next slide, please, product areas. On business -- our business consists of 4 product areas. And on this slide, you can see