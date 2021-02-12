Full Year 2020 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Jordan. Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of GARO's fourth quarter and full year 2020. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with a short introduction of the company. GARO was founded 1939, which means that we have been over 80 years in business. We develop and produce innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets.



We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operation; and Other markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland and in the U.K. We