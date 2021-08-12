Q2 2021 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's second quarter 2021. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with an introduction of the GARO Group. GARO was founded in 1939, which means that we have been over 80 years in business. We develop and produce innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations; and GARO International, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland