Q3 2021 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



I will now hand the call over to Patrik Andersson, the CEO of GARO. Patrik, over to you, when you're ready.



Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's third quarter 2021. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. And with me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with an introduction of the GARO Group. GARO was founded 1939, and we have since then developed and produced innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operation, and it includes also sales to other European countries that we not have own subsidies; and GARO