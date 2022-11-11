Q3 2022 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's report for the third quarter 2022. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO, and with me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. We start with an introduction. GARO is a company that develops and manufacture and sell innovative products and systems for electrical installation under own brand on the European markets. Developing products that are at the forefront has always been a significant effect of our success. Focus is on developing user-friendly and safe product with a modern design and a long service life. The market for electrical installation