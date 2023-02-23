Q4 2022 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of GARO's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. And with me today are Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. We start with an introduction. GARO is a company that develops and manufactures and sell innovative products and systems for electrical installation and the own brand on the European markets. Developing products that are at the forefront has always been a significant aspect of our success. Focus is developing user-friendly and safe products with a modern design and a long service life.



The market for