Q1 2023 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Presentation of the GARO Quarter 1 Report 2023.



My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. We start with an introduction. GARO is a company founded in 1939 that develops and manufactures and sell innovative products and systems for electrical installation and the own brand on the European markets. Developing products that are at the forefront has always been a significant aspect of our success. Focus is on developing user-friendly and safe products with a modern design and long service