Q3 2023 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the GARO Interim Report January-September 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Patrik Andersson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's report for quarter 3 2023. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO Group. And with me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. Let's start with an introduction. GARO is a company founded in 1939 that develops, manufactures and sell innovative product and system for electrical installation and the own brand in the European markets.



Developing products that are at the forefront has always been a significant aspect of our success. Our focus is on developing user