May 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Presentation
May 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe GonzÃ¡lez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Financial Director
* Francisco JosÃ© Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
* JosÃ© Ignacio Ãlvarez Juste
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CEO & Director
=====================
Francisco JosÃ©Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
Good afternoon. It is a pleasure to be here with you again to inform you about the functioning of the business in the first quarter of Catalana Occidente. I'm Francisco Arregui, and I am here with Carlos GonzÃ¡lez, Financial Manager, CFO. And first of all, I wanted to thank you not only for your online presence at this event, but at any rate, the continuous attention you pay to the business of Catalana Occidente. You can formulate any questions you have online. We will try to give as many answers as possible at the
Q1 2020 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...