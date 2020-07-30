Jul 30, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe GonzÃ¡lez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Financial Director
* Francisco JosÃ© Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
* Nawal Rim Barange
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies
=====================
Francisco JosÃ©Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
Good afternoon. It is a pleasure to be here with you once more to talk about GCO in the year 2020. My name is Francisco Arregui, CEO (sic) [Director General & Secretary] of the group. And here with me, as usual, I have the CFO, Carlos GonzÃ¡lez; and the Investor Relations, Nawal Rim.
And first of all, as usual, I would like to thank you not only for being here in this remote event, but the follow-up you conduct of our business and the value of Catalana Occidente shares.
Half Year 2020 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...