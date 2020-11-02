Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe GonzÃ¡lez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Financial Director
* Francisco JosÃ© Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
* Nawal Rim Barange
=====================
Francisco JosÃ©Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here, once again, with you to talk about Grupo Catalana Occidente. I'm Francisco Arregui, General Manager of the group. And I have here with me the CFO, Carlos GonzÃ¡lez; and Nawal Rim, responsible for Investor Relations.
For starters, I want to thank you for your attendance remotely to this event as well as the follow-up of the business and the Catalana Occidente value. You can ask all the questions that you have remotely, and we will try to ask as many -- answer as many as we can at the end, and the rest will be answered through
Nine Months 2020 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...