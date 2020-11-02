Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carlos Felipe GonzÃ¡lez Bailac

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Financial Director

* Francisco JosÃ© Arregui Laborda

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary

* Nawal Rim Barange



=====================

Francisco JosÃ©Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary



Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here, once again, with you to talk about Grupo Catalana Occidente. I'm Francisco Arregui, General Manager of the group. And I have here with me the CFO, Carlos GonzÃ¡lez; and Nawal Rim, responsible for Investor Relations.



For starters, I want to thank you for your attendance remotely to this event as well as the follow-up of the business and the Catalana Occidente value. You can ask all the questions that you have remotely, and we will try to ask as many -- answer as many as we can at the end, and the rest will be answered through