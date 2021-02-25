Feb 25, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe GonzÃ¡lez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Financial Director
* Francisco JosÃ© Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
* Nawal Rim Barange
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies
=====================
Francisco JosÃ©Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General & Secretary
Good afternoon. It is a great pleasure to be here with you again to talk about Grupo Catalana Occidente. I'm Francisco Arregui, CEO of the group. And I'm here as always, with the CFO, Carlos GonzÃ¡lez; and Rim Nawal, responsible for Investor Relations.
I also want to thank you in advance for your remote attendance to this event and the attention you always deliver to our group, and I want to encourage you to ask all the questions that you want telematically. We will answer
Full Year 2020 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...