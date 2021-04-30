Apr 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carlos Felipe Gonzalez Bailac

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CFO

* Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director

* Nawal Rim Barange

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies



=====================

Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director



Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here with all of you to talk about the performance of GCO during the first quarter of this year. This is Francisco Arregui, CEO. And I have here with Carlos Gonzalez, the Finance Manager; our CFO, and Nawal Rim our Analysts and Investor Relations Director.



First of all, I would like to thank you for being here online and the follow-up that you conduct of the proceedings of our business, the process of our business. You can ask any questions you may