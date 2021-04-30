Apr 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Apr 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe Gonzalez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CFO
* Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director
* Nawal Rim Barange
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies
=====================
Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director
Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here with all of you to talk about the performance of GCO during the first quarter of this year. This is Francisco Arregui, CEO. And I have here with Carlos Gonzalez, the Finance Manager; our CFO, and Nawal Rim our Analysts and Investor Relations Director.
First of all, I would like to thank you for being here online and the follow-up that you conduct of the proceedings of our business, the process of our business. You can ask any questions you may
Q1 2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
