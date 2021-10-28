Oct 28, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 28, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Felipe Gonzalez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CFO
* Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director
* Nawal Rim Barange
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies
=====================
Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director
It is a pleasure to be here once again with all of you to talk about the evolution of GCO in this first 9 months of the 2021 year. My name is Francisco Arregui, CEO of the group. And here with me, as usual, we have the CFO, Carlos Gonzalez; and Director of Investor Relations, Nawal Rim.
First of all, as usual, I would like to thank you not only for being here remotely, but also for the follow-up, you -- conduct of our business and the GCO stock. You can, of course, ask any questions you
Q3 2021 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...