Feb 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director



Good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here with you to tell you about the evolution of the performance of the businesses of Catalana under GCO in the year 2021. The accounts were drafted yesterday by the Board of Directors, and we published them this morning. This is Francisco Arregui, CEO, General Manager of the group. And here with me, as usual, we have the CFO, Carlos Gonzalez.



And first of all, as usual, I wanted to thank you not only for connecting remotely to this event, but for the attention you always pay to our business and the performance of the Catalana Occidente share. I'd like to let you know that I have a sore throat, and I cannot speak to loudly. I cannot speak up as I may need to pass the floor over to the CFO at some point, but I'm here with you, and you can ask any questions you may have remotely. We will process them, organize them, we'll try to group them and answer as many as we can at the end of the session, and the rest of them will be answered as per the