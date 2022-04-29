Q1 2022 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director



Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here with all of you to give you the information about the evolution of the Catalana Occidente Group during the first quarter of 2022. The accounts were approved by the Board of Directors yesterday. My name is Francisco Arregui, CEO of the group. And here with me, as usual, I have the CFO, Carlos Gonzalez.



First of all, I would like to thank you not only for being here and remotely online, but also for the follow up you always conduct on the performance of our business and the value of -- the share value of Catalana Occidente. You can, of course, ask any questions online. We will try to group them and answer them at the end. And at any rate, we will answer the rest of them via the usual channels.



I was saying we're going to analyze in detail how we're doing in 2022. But without further ado, I would like to say that in a still difficult context, we -- the financial recovery not being complete yet because of this high inflation rate close to 10%