Q3 2022 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Francisco Jose Arregui Laborda - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Director General, Secretary & Director



Good day, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be here once again with you to talk about the evolution of Grupo Catalana Occidente in this first 9 months of the year, whose accounts have been formulated this very morning by the Board of Directors. My name is Francisco Arregui, General Director of the Group. And here, I have with me, as always, the CFO, Carlos Gonzalez; and Nawal Rim, Investor Relations.



Firstly, I would like to thank you all as always, for your attendance remotely to this event, but also for the attention that you're always delivering to the development of our business and the share of Catalana Occidente.



I would like to remind you that you can remotely ask all the questions that you deem necessary. Nawal will be organizing and grouping them, and we will answer as much as possible at the end of the session. And the rest of them will be dealt with through the ordinary channels on the website.



As I was saying, we are going to analyze how things have been