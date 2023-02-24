Feb 24, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 24, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Carlos Felipe Gonzalez Bailac

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CFO

* Clara Gomez

* Hugo Serra Calderon

Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CEO & Director



Hugo Serra Calderon - Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, this is Hugo Serra, CEO of GCO. It is a pleasure to be with all of you this morning to tell you about the 2022 year, which we just published this very morning as well as to share expectations for the current year, and in order to answer any questions that you may have.



In the absence of Francisco Arregui, who, as you know, and he announced in the last presentation of results, he retired recently. And I use this opportunity to thank him for his huge contributions to the group. And I would like to present Clara GÃ³mez, recently appointed CFO and risk manager as well; and also Carlos Gonzalez, CFO, who you very well know. And after a brief summary, I will