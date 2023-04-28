Q1 2023 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Clara Gomez Bermudez -



Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here with all of you to tell you about the results of the first quarter of GCO, the accounts of which were approved by the Board of Directors yesterday, 27th of April. This is Clara Gomez Bermudez, Financial and Risk Management Officer of the group. And just like in the February presentation of year-end, I will be here with you in this results presentation. And here with me, as usual, I have Carlos Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer of the group; and Nawal Rim, Director of Investor Relations, who as in other occasions, will compile all of the questions that you ask during this presentation, so that we'll be able to answer them as usual at the end of the presentation.



First of all, I wanted to thank you all for being here, online remotely, and the interest you always show on the performance of our businesses and the follow-up and performance of the share price.



Before we start with the evolution of the business, I would like to mention a couple of general issues that were approved in the Board of Directors meeting yesterday on the 27th of