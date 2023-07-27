Jul 27, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Carlos Felipe Gonzalez Bailac
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - CFO
* Clara Gomez Bermudez
* Nawal Rim Barange
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. - Head of Analysts and Investors Relations & Rating Agencies
Clara Gomez Bermudez -
This is Clara Gomez Bermudez, Financial and Risk Management Officer at GCO. And just like on previous occasions, I'll be here with you during this results presentation. And here with me as usual, we have Carlos Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer of the group, and Nawal Rim, Director of Investor Relations, who, as on other occasions, will group together all of the questions that you ask throughout the presentation so that we can answer them at the end of it.
First of all, I would like to thank all of you who are here with us online. And of course, I would like to show our appreciation for your interest in the performance of our business and the performance of our shares.
