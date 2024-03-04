Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV) Reports Mixed Results Amid Market Challenges

Strategic Dispositions and No New Acquisitions Highlight Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 rental income decreased to $12.3 million from $13.8 million in Q4 2022, with full-year rental income rising to $46.9 million from $43.8 million.
  • Net Loss: Q4 net loss of $(1.8) million compared to a net income of $0.7 million in Q4 2022, with a full-year net loss of $(8.7) million compared to $(4.5) million in 2022.
  • Balance Sheet: Total assets increased to $530.9 million from $454.4 million year-over-year, with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 6.6x.
  • Dividends: Distributions declared per common share increased to $1.3975 in Q4 2023 from $0.2875 in Q4 2022, with a full-year increase to $2.2600 from $1.2500.
  • Portfolio Transformation: Dispositions of $135 million across 24 properties in the past two years, with a strategic shift from office to industrial assets.
Article's Main Image

On March 4, 2024, Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As an internally managed REIT focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate, Modiv Industrial has navigated a challenging market environment characterized by rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties.

Company Overview

Modiv Industrial Inc, formerly known as Modiv Inc, is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer commercial real estate industry. The company's revenue streams are derived from its consolidated real estate properties, with a focus on single-tenant income-producing properties. Modiv Industrial's strategic approach has been to transition its portfolio from office to industrial assets, reflecting a commitment to sectors that fuel the national economy and strengthen supply chains.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's fourth-quarter results showed a decrease in rental income to $12.3 million from $13.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Despite this, full-year rental income increased to $46.9 million from $43.8 million in 2022. Modiv Industrial reported a net loss of $(1.8) million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $0.7 million in Q4 2022. The full-year net loss widened to $(8.7) million from $(4.5) million in the prior year.

The balance sheet strengthened with total assets rising to $530.9 million from $454.4 million year-over-year. However, the net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 6.6x, reflecting the company's current leverage position. Despite the net loss, Modiv Industrial increased its distributions to shareholders, declaring $1.3975 per common share in Q4 2023, up from $0.2875 in Q4 2022, and $2.2600 for the full year, up from $1.2500 in 2022.

Strategic Dispositions and Portfolio Transformation

Over the past two years, Modiv Industrial has sold $135 million of assets across 24 properties, including 10 office properties, as part of its portfolio transformation strategy. This shift reflects the company's focus on industrial manufacturing real estate, which is seen as critical to the national economy and supply chains. The company's CEO, Aaron Halfacre, emphasized the importance of patience and strategic timing in the acquisition process, indicating that no new acquisitions were made in 2024 as the company awaits the right opportunities.

Modiv Industrial's balance sheet shows $281 million of indebtedness, all at fixed rates, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.52% and a weighted average maturity of 3.4 years. The company's debt to asset ratio stands at 48%, and the debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple is 6.6x. The company has indicated that it does not plan to use additional leverage for future acquisitions and intends to make any single asset purchases on an unlevered basis.

The company's portfolio consists of 42 assets producing over $44 million of net operating income, growing approximately 2.5% per annum, with a weighted average lease duration of approximately 14 years. This portfolio stability is a significant achievement for a REIT, as it provides predictable income streams and positions the company for future growth.

Management Commentary and Outlook

"We’ve now been public for over two years... Yet, Modiv Industrial, a diminutive tardigrade of the stock market, has been able to produce eight quarters of transformational growth – accretively shedding non-core assets while building a stalwart industrial manufacturing portfolio." - Aaron Halfacre, CEO of Modiv Industrial.

CEO Aaron Halfacre provided a detailed commentary on the company's strategic direction, including the pursuit of a strategic partner under 'Project Fuh'. The company is in discussions with several well-known organizations, including private-equity firms, to explore opportunities that could accelerate Modiv Industrial's transformation and provide the scale needed for vibrant growth.

Halfacre also shared his thoughts on the importance of U.S. manufacturing and the company's commitment to owning manufacturing assets. He highlighted the economic value and critical need for these assets, especially in light of recent supply chain disruptions and government initiatives to reinvest in domestic manufacturing.

In conclusion, Modiv Industrial Inc's earnings report reflects a company in transition, strategically positioning itself in the industrial manufacturing real estate sector. While facing market headwinds and reporting a net loss, the company's portfolio transformation and disciplined approach to acquisitions and dispositions demonstrate a clear strategic vision aimed at long-term growth and stability.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Modiv Industrial Inc for further details.

