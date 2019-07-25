Jul 25, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Genomma Lab's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Devon, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded, and we -- available for replay.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Enrique Gonzalez, IRO of Genomma Lab. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrique GonzÃ¡lez Casillas - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our company's reviews of business results for the second quarter of 2019. Joining me on today's call are Jorge Brake, our Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, our Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.



Please note that management will make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited, to statements regarding the future