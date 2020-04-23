Apr 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Enrique GonzÃ¡lez Casillas - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We welcome you to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.



Joining today are Jorge Brake, Genomma Lab's Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, our Chief Financial Officer.



Jorge will provide an update on the first quarter and on Genomma's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Antonio will then review first quarter results and COVID-19 financial impact. We will then be joined by Jorge to take your questions.



Please note that today's discussion could contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management current expectations and are subject to risks