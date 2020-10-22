Oct 22, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
And gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genomma Lab's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Enrique GonzÃ¡lez, IRO of Genomma Lab. Please go ahead, sir.
Enrique GonzÃ¡lez Casillas - Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Genomma Lab Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, which is available within the IR section of our website. Information in yesterday's release, and the remarks made during the conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which represent the company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and financial performance.
All forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to the company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. In particular, there is significant
Q3 2020 Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
