Jul 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genomma Lab's Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A replay will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.



I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of InspIR Group. Please go ahead, Barbara.



Barbara Cano -



Thank you, Robin. Good morning. Welcome to Genomma's Conference Culture Review Second Quarter 2021 Results. On today's call are Jorge Brake, Genomma Lab's Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer. Our results were released yesterday afternoon and can be found within the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the appropriate filings with the Mexican Stock Exchange.



Certain comments made during today's discussion may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to future business and financial performance. All forward-looking statements represent management's judgment as of the date of this conference call