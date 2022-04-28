Apr 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genomma Lab First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) A replay will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of the InspIR Group. Please go ahead.
Barbara Cano;InspIR Group -
Thank you, and Good morning. We'll begin today's discussion with remarks from Jorge Luis Brake, Genomma Lab's Chief Executive Officer; followed by Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer. Our call will include projections and other forward-looking statements, and it's important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Genomma undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or other factors. Investors are urged to carefully review various disclosures made by the company, including the risk and other information disclosed within the company's filings with the Mexican Stock Exchange. With that
Q1 2022 Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...