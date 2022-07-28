Jul 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genomma Lab's Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A replay will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.



I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of the InspIR Group. Please go ahead.



Barbara Cano;InspIR Group;Partner -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I want to thank you for listening to our remarks for Genomma's second quarter 2022 earnings. Joining me today are Jorge Brake, Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer. Before I hand our call over, let me first touch on a few items. On Genomma's website, you will find our press release that was posted yesterday after market close.



Please note that today's remarks include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. While management believes that its assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in the view of the currently available information, you are