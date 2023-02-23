Feb 23, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Genomma Lab's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Genomma's website following this call.



I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of the InspIR Group. Please go ahead.



Barbara Cano -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. On the call are Jorge Brake, Chief Executive Officer; Marco Sparvieri, CEO designate; and Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the remarks today will include forward-looking statements, such as the company's financial guidance and expectations, including long-term objectives and forecasts as well as expectations regarding Genomma's business, assets, products, strategies, demand and markets. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. They're